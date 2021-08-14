Rascal Fest
to
Hop Garden Tap Room, Paoli 6818 Canal St., Paoli, Wisconsin 53593
courtesy TRT
The Rascal Theory (left to right): Jack Peterson, Linwood "Woody" Riley, Joe Iaquinto, Roscoe Foster, Brian Barta.
press release: It's fantastic to see live music returning after the rough year we've all been through. Please join us for Rascal Fest on August 14, and help raise money for local musicians in need of support! Here's the lineup:
- L.A. Scoundrels: Noon - 1:00pm
- Jason Vargas and The Apollos: 1:00pm - 2:00pm
- The Jimmys: 2:00pm - 3:00pm
- Moon Gypsies: 3:00pm - 4:00pm
- Mad City Funk: 4:00pm - 5:00pm
- Mickey Magnum: 5:00pm - 6:00pm
- Roscoe Foster and The Rascal Theory: 6:00pm - 7:00pm
- Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Paul Filipowicz and His Blues Band!
Co-Sponsored by Madison Area Music Association (MAMA), Broadjam, and Between The Waves, Mill Park, The Hop Garden, My Tipsy Gypsy, The Cottage Goddess Gift Shop, Molino Taqueria and Farm Kitchen!