× Expand courtesy TRT The Rascal Theory (left to right): Jack Peterson, Linwood "Woody" Riley, Joe Iaquinto, Roscoe Foster, Brian Barta.

press release: It's fantastic to see live music returning after the rough year we've all been through. Please join us for Rascal Fest on August 14, and help raise money for local musicians in need of support! Here's the lineup:

L.A. Scoundrels: Noon - 1:00pm

Jason Vargas and The Apollos: 1:00pm - 2:00pm

The Jimmys: 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Moon Gypsies: 3:00pm - 4:00pm

Mad City Funk: 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Mickey Magnum: 5:00pm - 6:00pm

Roscoe Foster and The Rascal Theory: 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Paul Filipowicz and His Blues Band!

Co-Sponsored by Madison Area Music Association (MAMA), Broadjam, and Between The Waves, Mill Park, The Hop Garden, My Tipsy Gypsy, The Cottage Goddess Gift Shop, Molino Taqueria and Farm Kitchen!