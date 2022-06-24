The Rascal Theory, The Long Run (Eagles tribute), Krause Family Band

to

Pooley's 5441 High Crossing Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53718

media release: 10th Annual Boxcar Summer Block Party is set for June 24th at Pooley’s Sports Bar and Event Center! Three bands on one stage in support of the Dane County Humane Society. Krause Family Band, Long Run (Eagles Tribute) and The Rascal Theory are ready to perform for you.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1609611969521556

Info

Pooley's 5441 High Crossing Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53718
Fundraisers
Music
608-242-1888
to
Google Calendar - The Rascal Theory, The Long Run (Eagles tribute), Krause Family Band - 2022-06-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Rascal Theory, The Long Run (Eagles tribute), Krause Family Band - 2022-06-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Rascal Theory, The Long Run (Eagles tribute), Krause Family Band - 2022-06-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Rascal Theory, The Long Run (Eagles tribute), Krause Family Band - 2022-06-24 18:00:00 ical