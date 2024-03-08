RAVE9INE, DJ Roury, DJ Bleatz, Riley WinterLion

media release: Fang is a space where furries, pups, and LGBTQ+ individuals can come together throughout Wisconsin. We have furry DJs playing dance music late into the night. It’s a space where all outfits, like fursuits and any type of costume or gear are encouraged but not a necessity to attend. Come to Fang and bring out your inner animal!

9:30pm Riley WinterLion

10:30pm DJ Bleatz

11:30pm DJ Roury

12:30am RAVE9INE.