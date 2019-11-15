× Expand RODNEY BURSIEL Ray Bonneville

press release: The Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective presents the Sugar Maple Concert Series. The series continues in the tradition of the Sugar Maple Music Festival by bringing a wide variety of roots music artists to Madison. Held at the North Street Cabaret, these shows feature the finest regional and national musicians in the genres of Cajun, bluegrass and bluesy Americana folk.

The series continues with acclaimed raconteur Ray Bonneville. Often called a “song and groove man”, Ray began writing his own music after two decades working as a studio musician and playing rowdy rooms with blues bands. His ninth release, At King Electric, delivers more than his trademark grit and groove. Rich guitar and harmonica lines resonate over spare but spunky rhythms, while Bonneville’s deep, evocative voice confesses life’s harsh realities Friday, November 15, at 8 pm.