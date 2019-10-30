Ray Johnson
PRESS RELEASE: Ray Johnson, Dadaland and the New York Correspondence School (NYCS)
An exhibition of announcements and posters for the New York Correspondence School created by Ray Johnson (1927-1995) and Dadaland (aka Bill Gaglione).
Oct., 30, 2019 - Feb., 14, 2020
Opening Reception: Wed. Oct, 30, 2019; from 7pm onwards with curator's talk at 8pm.
Subspace Gallery, 1853 Helena Street, Madison, WI 53704
