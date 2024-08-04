Ray Rideout Quartet

media release: Everything from post-bop, to old standards and Tin Pan Alley, RRJQ is a burst of energy chanelleing Wayne Shorter, Cedar Walton, John Coltrane, along with music of Cole Porter and Rodgers and Hammerstein. Modern jazz professionalism personified.

Ray Rideout, sax | Paul Hastil, piano | Ben Ferris, bass | Jon Becker, drums