Ray Rideout Quartet

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Everything from post-bop, to old standards and Tin Pan Alley, RRJQ is a burst of energy chanelleing Wayne Shorter, Cedar Walton, John Coltrane, along with music of Cole Porter and Rodgers and Hammerstein.  Modern jazz professionalism personified.

Ray Rideout, sax | Paul Hastil, piano | Ben Ferris, bass | Jon Becker, drums

