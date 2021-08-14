Raya & the Last Dragon, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

media release: Grab a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy the FREE DOUBLE FEATURE movie night with Madison Parks! In partnership with Madison's Central BID! All are welcome!

DATE: Saturday, August 14, 2021 (Rain Date: Saturday, August 21), 100 State Street, Top of State Street

FIRST MOVIE: Raya & the Last Dragon at 5:00pm

MOVIE DETAILS: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

Directors: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs. Cast: Voices of: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan.

2021, PG, Runtime: 1h 47min

SECOND MOVIE: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at 7:15pm

MOVIE DETAILS: Teen Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his universe, and must join with five spider-powered individuals from other dimensions to stop a threat for all realities.

Director(s): Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman; Cast: Voices of: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld

2018, PG, 1hr, 57min

All movie locations will have restrooms or accessible portable restrooms provided.

The City of Madison Parks Division developed Movies with Madison Parks in harmony with the City's Neighborhood Resource Teams (NRTs). Sina Davis, from the Allied Drive Neighborhood, provided the spark and served as the main community driver behind the creation and development of the program. This popular program was named in her honor, just prior to her passing in July 2019. LEARN MORE ABOUT SINA DAVIS.