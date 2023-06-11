"re:mancipation" Viewing & Discussion

media release: The past several years have seen historic protests for racial justice, the removal of confederate statues, and calls to decolonize our museums. The Chazen Museum of Art has responded to this challenge with an exhibit, titled re:mancipation, that reimagines one of the most widely reproduced of those statues.

We would like to offer a meet up to view the exhibit and have an informal discussion/conversation afterward.

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 2pm

Place: UW- Madison Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue, meet near the information desk. (Admission is free.)

We will take about an hour to view the exhibit and then regroup to discuss at the Memorial Union.

Please join us! Learn more about the exhibit here: https://chazen.wisc.edu/ exhibitions/remancipation/