press release: The Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington Disease Society of America (HDSA) is excited to announce that the 2019 Madison Re-Prom: Back to the Eighties will take place on Saturday, March 2nd at the Madison Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The start time for the event is 5:30 PM.

“ReProm is a fabulous event put on by Shana Verstegen,” said Teresa Skora, HDSA’s Wisconsin Chapter president. “The money raised from this event goes toward HDSA’s Centers of Excellence programs. Our COE is only a few years old and has been such a wonderful resource for our families throughout the state. It is a place where people with HD can go and see someone who specializes in Huntington's Disease.”

The HDSA Centers of Excellence provide an elite multidisciplinary approach o Huntington’s disease care and research. The University of Wisconsin is one of HDSA’s 47 Centers of Excellence programs in the country. Patients benefit from professionals with an extensive experience of working with families affected by HD and work together to help families plan the best care program throughout the course of the disease.

“At the 2010 HDSA National Convention, I began brainstorming this idea with some of my friends in the National Youth Alliance,” said Shauna. “In 2011, I got together with an amazing group of women and we had our first “HDSA Wisconsin Re-Prom” in 2012. Since then, the event has been going strong with 200 - 300 attendees in attendance annually pulling in close to a half a million dollars for our Wisconsin Chapter.”

For more information about the event, please contact Event Coordinator Shana Verstegen at shana@shanaverstegen.com. You can also contact HDSA’s Wisconsin Chapter President Teresa Skora at teresaskora@msn.com or (414) 257-9499.