ONLINE: Re-Understanding Pleasant Ridge

press release: Anna Altschwager, Assistant Director overseeing Guest Experience at Old World Wisconsin to explore the story of an early Black community in the southwestern part of the state. Starting with the politics of the 1850s that considered people of color as property, we will trace key moments of community identity as they relate to national politics. From the establishment of one of the first integrated school districts in the nation to the disappearance of the community in the 20th century, Pleasant Ridge is fertile ground to explore what it means to call a place home. Following the exploration, there will be a facilitated dialog with the community.

This event is part of Old World Wisconsin's Community Stories and Conversation webinar series. Take a peek behind the scenes, meet staff, and hear stories, as we draw back the curtain on the work at Old World Wisconsin during these hour-long virtual adventures. Help shape future on-site programming by taking part in a conversation exploring connections, relevancy, and your interests, followed by an interactive Q&A with staff.

Suggested donation of $5-$20.

Please note advanced registration and payment is required for this event. To register, call 262-594-6311.