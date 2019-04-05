Reaching, Teaching & Searching: Science in Higher Education

press release: Friday, April 5, from 8:15 am–4:15 pm, Pyle Center, Alumni Lounge • University of Wisconsin–Madison

Join the Wisconsin Academy for Reaching, Teaching, and Searching, a day-long exploration of the role higher education plays in advancing science. We’ll look at challenges and opportunities for researchers today, strategies that educate and inspire the next generation of scientists, and practical expressions of the Wisconsin Idea that help to connect science to our communities.

AGENDA (full agenda here)

8:15 – 8:45 am: Registration and continental breakfast

8:50 – 9:10 am: Welcome

9:10 – 10:10 am: Searching: Keynote by Steve Ackerman

10:10 – 10:25 am: Break

10:30 – 1:15 am: World Cafe Interactive Session

11:30 – 12:30 pm: Lunch (overlaps with World Cafe)

1:20 – 2:20 pm: Teaching: The Next Generation of Science: Investing in Undergraduates

2:20 – 2:40 pm: Break

2:45 – 3:50 pm : Reaching: The Wisconsin Idea in Action

3:55 – 4:15 pm: Concluding Remarks

Advance registration required: $50 for the general public, $35 for Academy Members, and $10 for students. Group discounts and travel scholarships are available. Please e-mail Bethany Jurewicz (bjurewicz@wisconsinacademy.org) or call 608-263-1692 ext. 24.