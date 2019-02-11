Read & Make: Kindness All Around
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join us for special early-release (or no school!) stories & making projects for kids in grades K-3! This is pure fun – but also encourages reading skills, problem-solving, and hands-on learning. Join us! No registration required. Kindness All Around: Enjoy stories overflowing with love and kindness – then make your own kindness rocks and special notes for loved ones.
Info
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Kids & Family