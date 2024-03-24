Read Palestine Book Project

A Room of One's Own 2717 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release:  Join A Room of One's Own and the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project for a morning of reading Palestinian children's books, including the story These Olive Trees.

"We believe wholeheartedly in the importance of children having access to books that reflect their unique identities and open their eyes to other people’s lived experiences." -The Madison Reading Project

Kids & Family
Books
608-257-7888
