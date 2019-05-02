Reading Between the Wines

Thursday, May 2, from 5:00pm until 7:30pm, Madison Club.

press release: Join us on Thursday, May 2 for a night of great food, excellent wine, and inspiring stories directly from adult learners in Literacy Network programs. Win big at the silent auction, get lucky with our wine pull, and enjoy complimentary wine tastings all evening long!

The Madison Club, 5 East Wilson St., May 2, 5:00-7:30 pm

More than 55,000 adults in Dane County struggle with low literacy. You can help us continue to reduce poverty through one of the most effective and efficient tools available – high quality, community-based literacy education.