RSVP for Reading the Land

media release: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Sept. 18

Learn about the ecosystems of southern Wisconsin – oak savannas, prairies, wetlands, and woodland – and their primary characteristics. We will also cover the basics of a site analysis and how to read the land, including soil, light, topography, and plant features, and practice ecosystem observation skills. Come prepared to spend time outdoors. Instructor: Sylvia Marek. Fee: $30. Register by September 13. Meet in the outdoor classroom. Rain date: September 19, 1–4 p.m.