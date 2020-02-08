press release: In 2017, Madison Reading Project launched READ(y) to Wear, a paper inspired benefit fashion. This exciting event brings together lovers of reading and fashion to see how creative the competing teams can get with paper as the main material of their design.

​Artist, corporate, nonprofit, and student teams are allowed two (2) designs in the show. Their models will take a turn on the catwalk and give everyone an opportunity to see the paper masterpieces. This year’s theme is A Journey in Time. Be creative- we love to see teams use books as their inspiration!

​Teams compete will compete for the title of Madison Reading Project’s 2020 READ(y) to Wear Design Team and the Best Use of Paper. The night's main event is the catwalk with tons of fun before the models walk including a cash bar, appetizers, a wine pull, music, and a craft table.