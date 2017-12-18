Real Boy, West of Mars, Heather the Jerk

press release: Madison Mixtape showcases some of the best up-and-coming bands our fair state has to offer. We want you to take a chance and experience some bands that may be flying under your radar so we're making these shows FREE!

Each show is preceded by a special industry panel hosted by This Means War! that dives into a wide variety of topics to give you an upper hand.

West of Mars: Brand new original Americana, Indie, Soul-Folk band out of Madison, Wisconsin. Soul-Crafted Lyrics. Dynamic and expressive grooves. Multi-instrumentalists and vocalists. Guitars, Violin, keyboard, Accordion, Harmonica, 6 string electric bass, and drums/percussion. Mindful and progressive messages.