RSVP for Real Estate's Impact on Racial Disparities

media release: RSVP's June Zoom Event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, beginning at 1:00 PM. Our presenter will be Sara Alvarado, co-founder of OWN IT: Building Black Wealth. Her topic will be "Real Estate's Impact on Racial Disparities." Information about the presentation can be found below.

Sara Alvarado is a writer, speaker, and fierce advocate for racial equity in real estate. She recently published her first memoir, "Dreaming In Spanish: An Unexpected Love Story in Puerto Vallarta," and is the co-founder of OWN IT: Building Black Wealth, co-owner of Alvarado Real Estate Group, and author of the Racial Justice Toolkit for Real Estate Professionals and the creator of the Conversation Challenge: helping white people talk about race. Sara is a white, cisgender woman married to a Mexican man with two multicultural, bilingual children. Links to her writing, upcoming events, and other projects can be found at www.saraalvarado.com.

To receive a Zoom link for this event, contact Jack Guzman, at jguzman@rsvpdane.org, by June 24. We hope you can join us on June 26.