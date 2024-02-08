Real Roots Rockers, DJs Kayla Kush, El Serpentine

× Expand courtesy Real Roots Rockers A band poses for a photo on the stage at the Harmony. RealRoots Rockers

media release: WORT-FM and the Crystal are excited to announce the 20th annual Bob Marley Birthday Party! As a long-time staple of eastside winter festivities, this community dance party has always had what it takes to shake the winter blues - This year with the reggae stylings of:

Madison's newest reggae sensations - The Real ROOTS ROCKERS band! 9pm

And MAMA Award-winning selectors spinning classic Marley family & Wailers' tunes and crucial dub throughout the night!

WORT 89.9 Radio show hosts:

Saturday Night Style host - DJ KAYLA KUSH 7:30 - 9pm

Rattlesnake Shake host and dub-stitute DJ - DJ El SERPENTINE 10:20 - midnight

As always, this event benefits local food pantries. HEALTHY FOOD FOR ALL Dane County spearheads this year's winter food drive.

WE WILL BE COLLECTING FOOD DONATIONS at the Crystal for distribution to those in need.(non-perishable please)

There will be a suggested $5 donation at the door with food donation ($7 w/o)

AND! - A RAFFLE, with prizes including:

Concert tickets, WORT swag, CDs, and gift certificates from local businesses (*Madison Greenhouse Store, *Malt House, *Cap City Tattoo, and more TBA!)

CASH and FOOD DONATIONS EARN RAFFLE TICKETS for the Prize drawings! Stay tuned to WORT and this FB event page for prize updates.

*This is the 20th Anniversary of the first Marley party-winter food drive initiated at Jolly Bob's in 2004 by long-time community volunteers Rankin' Ralph & Tina Nelson (currently DJ Dolly Mama of WDRT-FM ~ Viroqua). Proceeds support HFFA and WORT.

Hope to see y'all on the dance floor. Oh, & there will be Birthday Cake!

