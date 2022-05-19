media release:$10 ADV / $15 DOS. Doors 6:00PM / Show 7:00PM. This is a seated show.

Presented by Madison Indie Comedy: An event to truly make you laugh AND cry!

Real Talk brings together the midwest's top talent in stand-up and storytelling to share jokes and stories that will make you laugh, cry, gasp? cringe?? recoil in horror??? Whatever it may be, we hope you at least have fun!

Our beautiful stand-up performers this month are:

WILL ISENBERG

PEGGY HURLEY

And our illustrious storytellers are:

DAVE EMANUEL (featured on RISK!)

MUIRRIEYAH DE LA O

JESS SCHUKNECHT

Hosted by SHAUNA JUNGDAHL

Come join the fun! We'll bring the tissues :)