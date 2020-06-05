Real Talk: Virtual Summit on Racial Justice

press release: On Friday, June 5, Madison365 and Boys and Girls Club of Dane County will host a daylong, statewide virtual summit to address social and racial justice for Black Americans. The summit will feature a series of live-streamed panel discussions on issues ranging from criminal justice reform to education to health care to workplace equity. Confirmed guests include former Wisconsin Secretary of Commerce and current Milwaukee business leader Cory Nettles, world-renowned educator Gloria Ladson-Billings, Urban League of Milwaukee Young Professionals President Tiffany Henry, Heal the Hood founder Ajamou Butler, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson, Madison College President Jack Daniels III, American Family Insurance Chief Operating Officer Telisa Yancy, One City School founder Kaleem Caire, Brown County United Way CEO Robyn Davis, former Madison police chief Noble Wray, Christian Faith Fellowship Church Chief Operating Officer DJ Hines, and more. Partners include One City Schools, United Way of Dane County, United Way of Brown County, Madison College and Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals. More details, including schedule, will be announced soon.