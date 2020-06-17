Real Talk: Youth Summit

press release: On Wednesday, June 17, Madison365 and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County will host a daylong, statewide virtual summit to address social and racial justice for Black Americans. The summit will begin at 11 am and feature three live-streamed panel discussions on issues ranging from youth-led protests to political engagement. Each panel will include Black youth aged 16-25 from communities across Dane County.

All sessions will be streamed live on the Madison365 Facebook page, and available afterward on Facebook and YouTube.

11 am: Youth Led #BLM Protests in 2020

12:45 pm: Black Youth Experiences in Madison, Wisconsin

2:30 pm: Resolutions & Moving Forward for Black Youth