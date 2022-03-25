press release: The nation’s longest-running home and garden show, the REALTORS® Home & Garden Show presented by Unilock, returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park, March 25 – April 3, 2022 (closed Monday and Tuesday). Encouraging attendees to create “Home Sweet Gnome” spaces, the show will continue to highlight the latest tips and trends in home improvements, landscaping and gardening.

Offering attendees a first taste of spring is the return of the show’s popular Garden Promenades, featuring oases designed by the area’s top landscapers and a 2,500-square-foot, gnome-themed water garden by Aquatica. Bringing creature comforts to the outdoors, the Garden Promenades will boast outdoor living solutions by Badgerland Lawn & Landscaping, Breckenridge Landscape, Exteriors Unlimited Landscape Contractors, Extreme Exteriors, and Loomis Landscaping. Also highlighted in the Garden Promenades will be a new garden railway display by the Wisconsin Garden Railway Association and a solar-paneled garden pergola by Project Green Energy. For guests interested in smaller upgrades, garden tools, lawn accents, outdoor furniture, and more are available for purchase at the show’s Garden Market.

Another crowd favorite is the show’s Solutions Stage where daily, expert-led presentations cover topics ranging from new plant varieties and landscape lighting to top trends in home remodeling projects. Beyond the lively Q&A, guests can also chat one-on-one with industry professionals at their exhibit booths. The REALTORS® Home & Garden Show features over 350 booths specializing in landscaping, remodeling, real estate, gardening, roofing and siding, windows and doors, decking and patios, cabinets and flooring, plumbing, heating and cooling, interior decorating and more.

“Over the last two years, people have had a lot of time to think about their indoor and outdoor spaces,” said Amanda Falk, show director of the REALTORS® Home & Garden Show. “Whether it was creating pseudo home offices, classrooms or backyard respites, the pandemic forced us to reimagine our spaces. This year’s show will provide guests an opportunity to expand upon those quick fixes with more long-term solutions that deliver flexibility and functionality. We’re looking forward to welcoming attendees back and, once again, be the go-to resource for their project needs.”

New to this year’s show is an impressive two-story, 1,800-square-foot booth designed by Step Beyond Green to Healthy. As a member-based nonprofit organization that advocates and educates on healthier indoor environments, Step Beyond Green to Healthy assists homeowners in creating and maintaining healthier homes, particularly as it pertains to indoor air quality. Step Beyond Green to Healthy’s expanded feature area will highlight its professional contractor members and the latest in healthy products, including live seminars from industry professionals.

Another returning crowd favorite is the Callen Cooking Patio where attendees can experience local flavors from neighboring restaurants and businesses. Callen is also sponsoring a ticket discount offer to the REALTORS® Home & Garden Show. Attendees can receive $2 off admission when they visit www.callenconstruction.com/ rhgs.

Admission to the REALTORS® Home & Garden Show is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors 65+ (on-site box office only), and free for children 12 years old and under, as well as for active or retired military, emergency service personnel, and frontline workers (on-site box office only with valid ID or employee badge). For children up to 12 years old, a limited number of Sprout’s Club VIP tickets will be available for preorder for $5, which include a club bag, show-themed gift, coloring book, crayons, and a voucher for a complimentary concessions treat. Tickets are on sale now at www.mkehgs.com. Parking is available at Wisconsin State Fair Park for $10 per vehicle or $5 per motorcycle.