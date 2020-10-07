ONLINE: Rebecca Behrens

https://www.crowdcast.io/e/alone/register

press release: Author Rebecca Behrens returns to Mystery to Me with her newest book for young readers: Alone in the Woods.

Jocelyn and Alex have always been best friends . . . until they aren’t. Jocelyn’s not sure what happened, but she hopes their annual joint-family vacation in the isolated Northwoods will be the perfect spot to rekindle their friendship.

But Alex still isn’t herself when they get to the cabin, and Jocelyn reaches a breaking point during a rafting trip that goes horribly wrong. When the girls’ inner tube tears, it leaves them stranded and alone on the banks of the Wolf River.

Before they know it, the two are hopelessly lost in a national forest.