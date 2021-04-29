ONLINE: Rebecca Brown

media release: When the world you know suddenly changes, you can find yourself flying blind. The novel FLYING AT NIGHT explores universal questions of love, family, marriage, friendship, and forgiveness. Author, Rebecca Brown will talk about the inspiration for the book, read a few passages, and answer questions. Rebecca Brown lives happily in Madison, Wisconsin with her very handy husband, three busy sons and two good-looking but useless dogs.

Email Gary at gflesher@cityofmadison.com or call (608) 266-6581 to receive a Zoom link.