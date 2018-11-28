Rebecca Morgan Frank & Douglas Haynes

press release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Rebecca Morgan Frank and Douglas Haynes to read from and discuss their latest works!

Rebecca Morgan Frank is the author of three collections of poems: Sometimes We’re All Living in a Foreign Country (2017) and The Spokes of Venus (2016), both from Carnegie Mellon University Press, and Little Murders Everywhere, a finalist for the Kate Tufts Discovery Award. Her poems have appeared in The New Yorker, American Poetry Review, Ploughshares, Guernica, and elsewhere, and she received the Poetry Society of America's Alice Fay di Castagnola Award for my next manuscript in progress. She is the co-founder and editor of the literary magazine Memorious. She is a Visiting Assistant Professor in Poetry at Beloit for Fall 2018.

Douglas Haynes is a nonfiction writer and poet whose work focuses on marginalized people and places. His nonfiction collection Every Day We Live is the Future: Surviving in a City of Disasters, was released in 2017. His writing has been featured in Orion, Longreads, Virginia Quarterly Review, Witness, Boston Review, North American Review, Poetry Ireland Review, and dozens of other publications. His many awards include a grant from the Fund for Environmental Journalism and a residency at the Blue Mountain Center. In 2014, he was a finalist for the Richard J. Margolis Award for social justice reporting.