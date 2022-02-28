ONLINE: Rebecca Roanhorse

media release: Join us for an online discussion of Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse, 2022 WisCon Guest of Honor! Register below to receive the Zoom link.

Synopsis: In the holy city of Tova, the winter solstice is usually a time for celebration and renewal, but this year it coincides with a solar eclipse, a rare celestial event proscribed by the Sun Priest as an unbalancing of the world. Meanwhile, a ship launches from a distant city bound for Tova and set to arrive on the solstice. The captain of the ship, Xiala, is a disgraced Teek whose song can calm the waters around her as easily as it can warp a man’s mind. Her ship carries one passenger. Described as harmless, the passenger, Serapio, is a young man, blind, scarred, and cloaked in destiny. As Xiala well knows, when a man is described as harmless, he usually ends up being a villain.

Feminists of the Future is four-part series leading up to this year’s WisCon Guest of Honor readings on Thursday, May 26, 2022.