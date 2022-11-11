media release: 22nd Madison War Abolition Walk, 37th Week of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Madison War Abolition Walks is following the lead of Veterans for Peace’s chapters around the nation who, since 2008, have been Reclaiming Armistice Day by pushing the celebration of peace into the national conversation on Veterans Day. Check their website at: https://www.veteransforpeace. org

Join us this Friday, November 11 to walk and picket the offices of our representatives to mourn all victims of war and advocate ending this brutal and uncivilized way to face conflicts called war.

Meet us at 1pm in the Capitol Rotunda, at the information desk. RSVP and questions to: madisonpeacewalk@gmail.com

We are Madison for World BEYOND War, a new chapter of World BEYOND War, a global movement to end all wars.

Visit: https://www. safeskiescleanwaterwi.org/ walk-to-reclaim-armistice-day- in-madison-fri-nov-11/