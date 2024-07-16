Recliner to 5K Kick-Off

RSVP

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

media release: A Stoughton Health & E.D. Locke Public Library Partnership

The Recliner to 5K Program will prepare beginning runners for McFarland's E.D. Locke Public Library event "On Your Bookmark... GO!" 5K Run on Saturday, September 28.

This FREE 10-week program includes a kick-off meeting and a one-on-one health coaching session.

To register for our FREE Recliner to 5K Training Program, please go to https://stoughtonhealth.com/event/recliner-to-5k-2/. There will be FREE 5K Run registration for the first 20 people. Questions? Please call (608) 877-3498.

Info

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Health & Fitness
Recreation
608-838-9030
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Recliner to 5K Kick-Off - 2024-07-16 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Recliner to 5K Kick-Off - 2024-07-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Recliner to 5K Kick-Off - 2024-07-16 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Recliner to 5K Kick-Off - 2024-07-16 17:30:00 ical