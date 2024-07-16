Recliner to 5K Kick-Off

media release: A Stoughton Health & E.D. Locke Public Library Partnership

The Recliner to 5K Program will prepare beginning runners for McFarland's E.D. Locke Public Library event "On Your Bookmark... GO!" 5K Run on Saturday, September 28.

This FREE 10-week program includes a kick-off meeting and a one-on-one health coaching session.

To register for our FREE Recliner to 5K Training Program, please go to https://stoughtonhealth.com/event/recliner-to-5k-2/. There will be FREE 5K Run registration for the first 20 people. Questions? Please call (608) 877-3498.