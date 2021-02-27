ONLINE: (Re)connecting to Art

media release: Have you struggled to continue your artistic practice recently, or considering starting a new one? How do we stay engaged and reimagine a better world? Join us for a cross-disciplinary discussion as we take time to explore how artistic work and creative expression can be supportive of transformation during times of upheaval. Panelists will reflect on how the arts help us reconnect, build resilience, and help us navigate a chaotic world undergoing dramatic change. We will embrace questions around what is it that allows you to make art and how do you get to it in a world—and with a mind—filled with obstacles?

Panelists include: Madison author Dale M. Kushner, jazz pianist and teacher Wilder Deitz, and spoken word artist Charles Payne. Facilitated by Catherine Stephens, music instructor and community arts advocate.

To participate with workshop activity and opportunity to ask questions, register at: https://secure.lglforms. com/form_engine/s/ mzxowTNTwzVa7uf-aJItBA