Record Swap
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Calling all music enthusiasts! It’s time to dust off your old records and swap them out for new ones.
Join your local community of record lovers on the High Noon Saloon Patio for our first record swap in years. We will have cold drinks, music, and plenty of swapping. New and gently used vinyl records of all genres – bring ‘em all!
*Further details and swap rules to be posted closer to event
