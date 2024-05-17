Recycle Better

media release: Our popular recycling program is back for 2024, this time with an in person date.

Become a recycling steward with our award-winning program in partnership with the City of Madison. Learn the ins and outs of our local recycling system and get your recycling questions answered. The program will give you the tools you need to teach your family, neighbors, friends, and coworkers how to improve recycling and community sustainability.

Topics include: what makes recycling work and why we do it, local recycling basics, barriers to recycling, other waste streams, low-waste living, & how to champion recycling in your community.

We’ll meet in person on Friday, May 17 from 8:30 AM—12:00 PM. If you can’t attend this session, we will have a virtual session in two parts on the evenings of July 11 and 18. That session will also be recorded.

Certified Recycling Stewards will attend both sessions and complete an outreach project, bringing the recycling knowledge they gain to their communities. Outreach can look like teaching what you learn to another group of friends, colleagues, or community members, or completing a project like setting up a recycling info station at your workplace. Certified Recycling Stewards will be recognized at Sustain Dane’s annual Summit.

Free to members. $15 to the public. Is the ticket cost a barrier for you? Full or partial scholarships are available. Please contact lorenza@sustaindane.org to learn more.