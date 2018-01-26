press release: For good health, school or work success, and general well-being, the warmth and comfort of a good night’s sleep matters to everyone.

But not everyone in our community has a clean, warm blanket to call his or her own this winter, so the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dane County is holding its 26th Annual Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive to collect thousands of donated new and gently used clean blankets and other bedding to give away to families and individuals living in low-income households.

Not having blankets or bedding is a common problem, according to St. Vincent de Paul volunteers who visit households requesting assistance. “Donor generosity during our Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive allows us to meet this need year-round,” said Ernie Stetenfeld, CEO and executive director of the District Council of Madison, Society of St. Vincent de Paul. “When you donate to St. Vincent de Paul through this drive, you satisfy a practical need of some of our most vulnerable neighbors.” Last year, Recycle the Warmth collected more than 7,000 blankets.

Four Ways to Give

1. Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27, at the three Madison-area Shopko stores, where shoppers can purchase a special Recycle the Warmth full/queen size blanket for $12.99 and drop it off right there with St. Vincent de Paul volunteers.

2. Any time! Drop new and gently used clean blankets at any of the seven Dane County St. Vinny’s stores.

3. Through Sunday, Jan. 28, drop new and gently used clean blankets at local religious congregations. Contact St. Vincent de Paul at 442-7200 or look online at svdpmadison.org/recyclethew armth for participating congregation locations.

4. Send a financial donation to help buy new blankets and bedding. Donate online at svdpmadison.org; click the orange "Donate" button, and select "Donate Blankets" (last item) from the drop-down menu. Checks made payable to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul may be sent to Society of St. Vincent de Paul-RTW, PO Box 259686, Madison, WI 53725-9686.

St. Vincent de Paul sends a warm thank you to sponsors of this year’s Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive: Shopko, Morgan Murphy Media, including WISC-TV3, Madison Magazine and channel3000.com; Mid-West Family Broadcasting, (Q106, Magic 98, HANK AM 1550, Solid Rock 94.1, 93.1 JAMZ, La Movida and The ZONE).