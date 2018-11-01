Red Kettle Reception
Overture Center 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join in The Salvation Army of Dane County's most elegant fundraiser at the Overture Center this fall. This elegant night on the town brings the musical talents of Piano Fondue's dueling pianos (taking requests!), an extensive silent auction, wine pull, delicious hors d'oeuvres, and various other delights. Ticket sales opening soon.
Info
Overture Center 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fundraisers, Special Events