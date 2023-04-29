Red Lokust, Null Device, Lorelei Dreaming, Sensuous Enemy

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: REVERB is proud to present: A DISTORTION PRODUCTIONS showcase event, featuring live performances from local and regional Distortion Productions artists!

Red Lokust (Pittsburgh, PA)

Null Device (Madison)

Lorelei Dreaming (Madison)

Sensuous Enemy (Madison)

Saturday, April 29, Crucible - Madison, WI

Doors at 8pm, $15 cover all night

