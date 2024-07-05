× Expand courtesy Red Rose The band Red Rose joined by Raquel Aleman. Red Rose with Raquel Aleman

media release: Every first Friday this summer, enjoy free concerts at MCM featuring an eclectic mix of Madison bands. Adults get to dance and chat, kids climb and play, and caregivers enjoy low-stress social time in an outdoor play space like no other!

UPDATE: Don’t Mess with Cupid will be unable to perform due to illness. We send healing thoughts their way and welcome Red Rose, fronted by Cupid member Raquel Aleman, for an evening of live looping space-funk/house/trip-hop. Ice cream from Dairy Godmother is available for purchase, and a cash bar featuring alcoholic and NA beverages.

Live from the Wonderground admission is free! You may choose to provide a donation at the door, but no entry fee is required. Proceeds benefit the work of Madison Children’s Museum and allow us to bring accessible programming to our community. All tickets are at the door, no advance registration. Please enter at the Wonderground gate on East Dayton Street, by the Log Cabin.