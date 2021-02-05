ONLINE: Red Rose

press release: We invite you to enjoy live local music from the comfort of home with our livestream version of the Canopy Sessions series beamed straight to you from the Conservatory. Tune into Olbrich's Facebook page on Friday at 7 p.m. for a live performance from Red Rose.

Red Rose is a four piece live looping instrumental trip-hop, house and funk group from Madison. The band was started by producer and keyboardist Captain Smooth, with Kyle Wege on Bass, James Killian on Guitar and Eric Wermedal on Drums.