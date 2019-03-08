press release: Hip hop night at Quality CBD! Join Nostalgic Vibes and a team of Madison's best hip hop artists for a night you'll remember.

Cover: $6 suggested donation

Performers: Red the Bully, TG, Suvi, Reconsiderate, Shaun Vyse, Protege the Pro, Lil Guillotine, Kid Vibe

Event page on FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/519973218492887/