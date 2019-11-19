Redefining Stigma: Posters for Strangers

press release: In this workshop the artist-in-residence will show samples of poster designs and methods of creating posters including screen printing, photocopy, collage, and digital posters. The workshop will focus on generating ideas for posters that comment on stigma, mental health, and definitions of insanity and normality. Participants are encouraged to create posters that are personal in subject matter as the posters will be anonymous and hung around the city by the artist-in-residence. Ages 18+, registration required; maximum capacity 10 participants; no previous experience necessary