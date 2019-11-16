Redefining Stigma: Psychological Patterns

Google Calendar - Redefining Stigma: Psychological Patterns - 2019-11-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Redefining Stigma: Psychological Patterns - 2019-11-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Redefining Stigma: Psychological Patterns - 2019-11-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Redefining Stigma: Psychological Patterns - 2019-11-16 10:00:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Design Your Own Rorschach - Part 1 During this workshop we will learn about Rorschach tests and create our own Rorschach designs on paper by playing with sumi ink and acrylic paint. The workshop will involve collaboration and ask participants to analyze the imagery they create. Drop-in; all ages - kids must be accompanied by adults; no previous experience necessary

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Arts Notices
608-266-6300
Google Calendar - Redefining Stigma: Psychological Patterns - 2019-11-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Redefining Stigma: Psychological Patterns - 2019-11-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Redefining Stigma: Psychological Patterns - 2019-11-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Redefining Stigma: Psychological Patterns - 2019-11-16 10:00:00