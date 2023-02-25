(Re) Discover Black & White Film

media release: Want to learn (or re-learn) how to get a different look to your photography by using film instead of digital? This course will take you through the complete process from loading film into a camera, properly exposing it, developing your film (with or without a darkroom), and finally printing from a film negative. Black & white film enjoys a niche in fine a rt photography. Film cameras are readily available at a small fraction of their original cost (see PhotoMidwest Used Gear) and processing your own film does not require a darkroom.

Instructor: Herb Nelson

Prerequisites: This course provides an introduction to all three phases of using film: exposing, developing, and printing.

Time & Dates: Saturdays, February 25 through March 18, 2023, from 9 am – 1 pm, 2023, at PhotoMidwest.

$165.

Email PhotoMidwest with questions at education@photomidwest.org Here's our website https://www.photomidwest.org You can call us at 608 630-9797.