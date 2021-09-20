Redistricting Concepts

media release: Local redistricting is happening now! The City's Redistricting Committee seeks your feedback on two Alder District Concepts.

There are four ways to provide your feedback (please note which Concept your comment pertains to):

Provide your comments through this interactive Redistricting Comment Map

Attend a virtual Redistricting Information Meeting on September 22 at 12pm or 6pm (see the Upcoming Events section for more information)

Email your comments to redistricting@cityofmadison.com

View poster-size maps at any Madison Library September 20-26 and use the provided comment form. Library Locations

There are also meetings happening on Zoom, and redistricting staff will be available at public libraries, at the times listed below.

Redistricting Informational Meeting #1 (Virtual) Wednesday, September 22, 12-1pm

Redistricting Informational Meeting #2 (Virtual) Wednesday, September 22, 6-7pm

Redistricting at the Libraries (In-Person Feedback)

View poster-size maps and provide feedback in Madison Libraries September 20-26

*Redistricting Staff will be at the libraries at these times*

Monday, September 20: Pinney Library | 9am-12pm; Alicia Ashman Library | 10am-1pm; Hawthorne Library | 2-5pm

Tuesday, September 21: Meadowridge Library | 11am-2pm; Sequoya Library | 2:30-5:30p

Wednesday, September 22: Lakeview Library | 1:30-4:30pm

Friday, September 24: Central Library | 9am-12pm; Monroe Street Library | 10am-1pm; Goodman South Madison Library | 1-4pm