Reduced Cat Adoption Fees

media release: Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, for the fifth National Adoption Weekend happening Friday, June 30-Sunday, July 2. Over this weekend, DCHS is reducing cat adoption fees to $5 for adults and seniors and $75 for kittens. Some cats also have had their adoption fees waived.

“Over the past couple months, we’ve had a large number of cats come to our shelter. Some are from large cat colonies, while others are kittens that start arriving in large numbers each spring. We are hopeful this adoption weekend will help many of these cats and kittens quickly find new homes, making room for more animals that will need us in our community,” says Lisa Bernard, DCHS Public Relations Coordinator.

DCHS’s Adoption Center is open from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, and from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Adopters are encouraged to check the waitlist on DCHS’s website before arriving.

Shelters across the country are experiencing an increase in animal populations, and adoption rates aren’t keeping pace, resulting in overflowing kennels. That’s why Best Friends Animal Society and nearly 600 shelter and rescue partners have joined together for the national event. By adopting a unique and loveable shelter pet, two lives are saved – that of the adopted cat or dog, and another that can now take their space in the shelter.

“We are excited to host our fifth National Adoption Weekend, encouraging the community to add a new pet to their home this summer,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “These warmer months can see some of the highest intakes in shelters, so it’s critical the shelter staff and volunteers have the support they need from the community. If you can, please adopt and foster. And if you already have pets, make sure they’re microchipped and spayed/neutered.”

For more information, visit giveshelter.org.