Redwood Jam

Commons Park, Lake Mills 100 N. Main St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551

media release: Each morning, now until Christmas, Redwood Jam is performing songs from a collection of secular and religious Christmas and Holiday music.  

The performance is simple and heartfelt.  A man with a keyboard, a microphone, and a speaker, performing from the band shell at Commons Park in Lake Mills.  

Drive-by, do a few laps, park for a while, or get on outside in the park itself or around downtown Lake Mills to enjoy this low-key music performance.

Redwood Jam is a music artist, music programmer, producer.  More information, including song list, and sample can be found at https://www.redwoodjam.com/christmas

Wishing you peace and goodness now and always, no matter your music tastes and preferences.  

Info

Holidays, Music
