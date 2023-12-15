media release: Each morning, now until Christmas, Redwood Jam is performing songs from a collection of secular and religious Christmas and Holiday music.

The performance is simple and heartfelt. A man with a keyboard, a microphone, and a speaker, performing from the band shell at Commons Park in Lake Mills.

Drive-by, do a few laps, park for a while, or get on outside in the park itself or around downtown Lake Mills to enjoy this low-key music performance.

Redwood Jam is a music artist, music programmer, producer. More information, including song list, and sample can be found at https://www.redwoodjam.com/ christmas

Wishing you peace and goodness now and always, no matter your music tastes and preferences.