Regatta & Fish Boil

media release (from the Art & Sons newsletter): The Bounty ishosting a rain-gutter regatta. Watch as 24 local artists race their boats for glory. Post race, the boats will be auctioned off. Plus Kyle Keipert, chef extrodinaire of Reunion along with the dynamic Don’t Cook For Cowboys will be preparing and hosting an authentic Door County fishboil. All profits for this event will be donated to The Clean Lakes Alliance with a focus on Monona Bay. Art & Sons’ Jerry Chapa and first mate Oscar Chapa will be competing. Scott Pauli will be one of the race announcers and wrapping up his three month long painting residency at the Bounty. Tickets can be purchased here.