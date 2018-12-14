Regent-Allen Corner Winter Market

press release: Join us at the corner of Regent and Allen to visit our market of local artists, enjoy free samples and carols, and visit the local businesses who will be open and celebrating with special discounts and events!

Enjoy live caroling, chocolate from Sjolinds, knitware, cards and prints, jewelry, photography, and more from local artists as well as books of course! And stop by Regent Market Co-Op, The Heights Kitchen, Fine Earth Studio & Gallery, and other corner businesses for discounts, games, demos, and activities throughout the evening.

4pm - 8pm, Friday, December 14, Lamop Hair Studio, 2201 Regent St