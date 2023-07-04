Regent Neighborhood July 4 Festival

media release: July 4th Rag Tag Parade, Concert & Festival in Regent St neighborhood near West High School

About Noon Parade The festival kicks off with a parade led by our one-and-only Rag Tag Band. Kids of all ages—red-white-and-blue-tify your wheels and selves and line up at the corner of Regent St. and Grand Ave.

12:15 p.m. Let the games begin! Good, old-fashioned fun brought to you by your neighbors. There’ll be lots of home-made games, prizes, water balloons, catapult, cake walk, face painting, the famous Box Maze, and more. Food! Brats, hot dogs, veggie dogs, soft drinks, and a dessert booth!

About 2 p.m. Egg Toss Legendary Regent Market Egg Toss.

About 2:30 p.m. End of Festival

How You Can •

Participate • Dust off your instrument and join the Rag Tag Band.

• Decorate your bikes and join the parade.

• Play the games and have fun with your neighbors.

• Have a brat and toss an egg.

• Stop by the membership tent & join the RNA*