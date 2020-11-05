ONLINE: Reimagining the Future of the Arts

media release: Join Arts Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Arts Board to share ideas, information, and inspiration, in a series of conversations about the (reimagined) future of the arts, culture and creativity throughout our state.

The national series: The Wallace Foundation is hosting a five-part national webinar series, "Reimagining the Future of the Arts." The series brings together a diverse set of leading experts in the field to facilitate conversations around some of the most pressing issues facing the arts sector today, grounded in research commissioned or supported by Wallace.

What will the future be like for nonprofit arts organizations? Strengthening community engagement, inclusion, and organizational health have long been on the minds of nonprofit arts leaders around the country. The global COVID-19 pandemic and the national conversation about racial justice and equity make such questions even more urgent.

Registration is free for the Wallace Foundation series. Here are the remaining dates (all times Central):

Thursday, November 5, 12 noon. With the nonprofit arts sector in crisis, what can we learn about organizational health from high-performing and turnaround arts organizations?

Wednesday, November 18, 12 noon. Question TBA

Wednesday, December 2, 12 noon. Question TBA

Wednesday, December 16, 12 noon. Question TBA

Register here: https://www.wallacefoundation.org/knowledge-center/pages/reimagining-the-future-of-the-arts-a-webinar-series-from-the-wallace-foundation.aspx. Each session will also be recorded and available for later view.