Reindahl Park Master Plan

media release: The city of Madison Parks Division is updating the Master Plan for Reindahl Park. The update process will review existing park uses and amenities as well as identify future improvements. The master plan update will also take into consideration the location of Madison Public Library's Imagination Center within the park. Visit the Madison Public Library's Imagination Center at Reindahl Park for more information.

Reindahl Park consists of 90.74 acres of land and is a community park. Community parks are typically greater than 20 acres and focus on meeting community-based recreation needs, as well as preserving unique landscapes and open spaces.

Parks staff will hold a public input meeting and issue an online survey to gather input from the community on the future of Reindahl Park. Once the Master Plan update has been developed with input from the neighborhood, the plan will go to the Board of Park Commissioners for approval.

Public Survey is open August 10 through 4:30pm on August 24, to provide feedback regarding the opportunities and constraints at Reindahl Park. Information gathered from the survey will be available at the August 30 public meeting.

In-Person Public Meeting

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

5:30PM-7:00PM

East Madison Community Center - Multi-Purpose Room, 8 Straubel Court

Visit Parks Projects for more information, see Reindahl Park.