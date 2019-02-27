Reinventing Science Filmmaking

press release: Ever wonder about how you can best capture scientific concepts on film? Curious about what it takes to build a career in science filmmaking? Come listen to documentary filmmaker and producer, Elliot Kirschner, speak at the LSC Science Colloquium this Wednesday 2/27 at 12:05p in room 1510 Microbial Sciences Building. Elliot Kirschner is the executive producer of "Human Nature," a CRISPR documentary debuting at the South by Southwest Conference & Festival this March as well as many other notable projects.